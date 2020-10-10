1/
Norman David "Norm" James
1937 - 2020
Groton - Norman David "Norm" James, 83, of Annapolis, Md., passed away Oct. 5, 2020. Norm was born June 12, 1937, in Glenn Ellen, Ill. to parents Laurence and Edna James.

After graduating from Purdue University with a degree in mechanical engineering, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve from 1960 to 1966. He then went on to work at Electric Boat in Groton for 31 years. After retiring, he spent several years in the Belfast, Maine region. He spent many enjoyable years on his boats, and volunteering to build stage sets in local theaters.

Norman was predeceased by Donna, his wife of 32 years. He is survived by his daughters, Marcia Robinson and Beth Kelley; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He also leaves his longtime partner Mary Coleman.

Norm's request for cremation and memoriam of his ashes will be observed privately. Online condolences may be made at www.LastingTributesFuneralCare.com.

Published in The Day on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
