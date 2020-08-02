1/
Norman Hyer
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mystic - Norman Hyer, 81, who was happily married to Susan (Wirth) Hyer for 52 years, died July 20, 2020, in Mystic after a long struggle with cancer. He was born Oct. 17, 1938, in Springfield, Mass.

He served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa. Norman was a graduate of the University of Hartford as a business major, and was an officer at the Bank of New England and Fleet Bank. Before retirement, he worked at the University of Connecticut, as a systems analyst in the IT department.

Norman was a wonderful husband and caring father. He will be missed by many friends who will remember him for his unusual sense of humor and his ability to make new friends easily. He was an avid tennis player and skier, and was an active 15-year member of Nepsic Tennis Club in Glastonbury, before moving to StoneRidge in Mystic.

In addition to his wife Susan, Norman is survived by his beloved daughter Kinsley; his sister Lorraine Cardoso; and a niece and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Norman's memory can be made to Camp Horizons, P.O. Box 323, S. Windham, CT 06266, or The Arc Eastern Connecticut, 125 Sachem Street, Norwich, CT, 06360.

There are no calling hours. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For an online memorial guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Potter Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 31, 2020
Thomas Michael McDowell
Friend
July 30, 2020
Worked with Norm at the banks. All around good man. Condolences to the Hyer family
David Hersh
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved