Mystic - Norman Hyer, 81, who was happily married to Susan (Wirth) Hyer for 52 years, died July 20, 2020, in Mystic after a long struggle with cancer. He was born Oct. 17, 1938, in Springfield, Mass.
He served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa. Norman was a graduate of the University of Hartford as a business major, and was an officer at the Bank of New England and Fleet Bank. Before retirement, he worked at the University of Connecticut, as a systems analyst in the IT department.
Norman was a wonderful husband and caring father. He will be missed by many friends who will remember him for his unusual sense of humor and his ability to make new friends easily. He was an avid tennis player and skier, and was an active 15-year member of Nepsic Tennis Club in Glastonbury, before moving to StoneRidge in Mystic.
In addition to his wife Susan, Norman is survived by his beloved daughter Kinsley; his sister Lorraine Cardoso; and a niece and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Norman's memory can be made to Camp Horizons, P.O. Box 323, S. Windham, CT 06266, or The Arc Eastern Connecticut, 125 Sachem Street, Norwich, CT, 06360.
There are no calling hours. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For an online memorial guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
