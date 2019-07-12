Home

Norman J. Kozek


1934 - 2019
Norman J. Kozek Obituary
Waterford - Norman J. Kozek, 85, died July 8, 2019, in Waterford. A 1952 graduate of New London High School, he enlisted in the Army from 1955 to 1957, and then served ten years in reserve duty.

He was the son of the late Eva (Mallen) Kozek and William Kozek, and was born in New London June 6, 1934.

He was predeceased by his brother Paul and his nephew William R. Kozek. He is survived by two brothers, Robert Kozek (Diane) and Richard Kozek (Mary). In addition, his best friend and cousin Kenneth Clarkin survives him. He also has nieces and nephews.

He was employed by the Electric Boat Company and was a member of the MDA for 53 years retiring in February 2019.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, in the Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery #3 in Preston located on Middle Rd. He was a proud ultra-liberal democrat his whole life.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on July 12, 2019
