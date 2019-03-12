|
North Franklin - Norman Richard Beaudoin, 84, passed away comfortably after a brief illness March 10, 2019, at Backus Hospital. He was born in Willimantic to the late Warren and Valeda (Gagnon) Beaudoin. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Dorothy (Jello) Beaudoin
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy where he received an Honorable Discharge. He retired after working for over 30 years from the Roger's Corporation Willimantic.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Avenue, Norwich. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Day on Mar. 12, 2019
