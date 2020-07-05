1/1
Normand Bernard "Norm" Dion
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Normand's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
New Smyrna Beach, Fla. - Normand Bernard "Norm" Dion, 82, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla. passed peacefully June 27, 2020. He was born in Biddeford, Maine, son of Albany and Marie Lena Dion.

Norm spent most of his adult life living in Norwich working as a pipe fitter for local 777, until his retirement. During that time, he was a frequent snowbird to the New Smyrna area. He and his wife have been full-time residents of New Smyrna for the past three years. Norm loved to fish off the beach, and was known as a marvelous dancer. He was a great family man and a loving husband and father. He was loved by all; "Norm was the best."

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Gloria; three children, Carol Dion, Stephen Dion (Andrea) and Debra Osso (Salvatore); and five grandchildren: Corey Imbriaco (Harriet), Tyler Imbriaco, Elyssa Dion, Lena Osso and Brendan Osso.

Funeral services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
One North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
(386) 957-1693
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved