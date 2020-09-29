Norwich - Normand R. Ruest, 90, of Norwich passed away Sept. 25, 2020, at William W. Backus Hospital. He was born Oct. 9, 1929, in Pawtucket, R.I. to the late Horace E. and Marguerite (Cote) Ruest.
He leaves behind his loving wife Edna (Gallo) Laudette Ruest of Norwich; a son Norman Theodore Ruest and wife Bethel of Rochester, Minn.; and daughters, Michelle Ruest and husband Richard Gossett of Chatanooga, Tenn., Camille Mann and husband Christopher of Lakeway, Texas, Cheryl Ruest and husband Robin Bateman of River Ridge, La., and Laura Fox and husband Brian of San Diego, Calif. He is also survived by brothers, Robert Ruest and wife Joan of Ledyard, Martin Ruest and wife Dottie of Hamden; sister Yolande Gionfriddo of Newington; stepchildren, Robert Laudette and his wife Robin of Norwich, Patricia Hanks and her husband Michael of Englewood, Fla., Debra Gumbs and her husband Ralph of Nokomis, Fla., Karen Kondratowitz and husband Stanley of Plainfield; many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and one great-grandson. He is predeceased by a brother Edward Ruest; and a brother-in-law Joe Gionfriddo.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1650 CT-12, Gales Ferry. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Notre Dame Cemetery in Pawtucket, R.I. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church or to Catholic Charities 2050, Ballenger Avenue, Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314.
