Johnston, R.I. - Olga M. "Lai" Valentin, 58, of Johnston, R.I. passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Kent Hospital in Warwick, R.I.
Olga who is formerly from New London, was born Oct. 2, 1960, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico to parents, Consuelo SotoMayor and Emiliano Valentin Sr (preceded in death).
Olga "Lai" is survived by her children, Wanda Y Martinez, Steven Vidal, and Luis Rivera; longtime partner Adalberto Rivera; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; mother Consuelo SotoMayor; siblings, Sonia Valentin, Zoraida Quinonez, Maria Valentin, Elizabeth Valentin, Jaime Padilla, Miguel Dejesus. She was preceded in death by brother Emiliano Valentin Jr; and father Emiliano Valentin Sr.
Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Impelliteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, friends and family are welcome. Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Cedar Grove Cemetery, 638 Broad St., New London.
Published in The Day on July 24, 2019