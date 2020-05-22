Niantic - Origen L. Daniels, 95, of Niantic passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation. Mr. Daniels was born Oct. 28, 1924, in New London to Origen and Mary (Leavitt) Daniels.



He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war in 1949-1951.



He is predeceased by his sister, Catherine LaVolpicelo. He is survived by four nieces and one nephew and their spouses and children.



Origen was a graduate of Chapman Tech High and earned a degree from DeVry School of Electronics and an engineering degree from Capital Radio Engineering. In his early years, his interest in music lead him to the violin and piano. He excelled as a violinist and performed in the Byron Hatfield Orchestra and the Eastern Connecticut Symphony for a total of ten years.



In 1952, he established his Radio and TV business in Niantic and added a second business, the Hobby and Craft Shop in 1963. He formed the East Lyme Model Flying Club and was the advisor who taught all aspects of model building specializing in radio controlled airplanes. He retired in 1988 but continued to make models and play the violin well into his eighties. Origen was active in the church and had a great wealth of knowledge concerning the biblical tenants of faith, which helped him minister to those seeking after the Lord, Jesus Christ.



Burial at Union Cemetery will be private.



