Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Resources
More Obituaries for Orise Heddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orise Wilcox Heddle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Orise Wilcox Heddle Obituary
Groton - Orise Wilcox Heddle, 82, of Groton passed away Jan. 29, 2020.

Orise was born in West Hartford to Herbert and Elsie Marriott Wilcox in 1937. She worked as a payroll technician for the Dept of Defense at the Groton-New London Subbase for 30 years.

Orise is survived by her daughters, Sharon Heddle of Groton, and Linda (Rob) Crovetti of Alford Fla.; her grandchildren, Tiffini Griffin of Groton, Eric Herb and Rebecca (Ethan) Herb of Tallahassee, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Lily Griffin of Groton, and Hunter Herb of Alford Fla. Orise is also survived by her brother, Earl Wilcox of Fort Myers, Fla.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her brother, Herbert Wilcox; and her daughter, Tracey Heddle.

Orise's greatest pleasure was her family and the countless hours they spent together or talking on the phone.

Friends, Family, and Others whose lives Orise touched are invited from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, to Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, to reminisce, grieve, and support each other. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Orise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -