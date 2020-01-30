|
|
Groton - Orise Wilcox Heddle, 82, of Groton passed away Jan. 29, 2020.
Orise was born in West Hartford to Herbert and Elsie Marriott Wilcox in 1937. She worked as a payroll technician for the Dept of Defense at the Groton-New London Subbase for 30 years.
Orise is survived by her daughters, Sharon Heddle of Groton, and Linda (Rob) Crovetti of Alford Fla.; her grandchildren, Tiffini Griffin of Groton, Eric Herb and Rebecca (Ethan) Herb of Tallahassee, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Lily Griffin of Groton, and Hunter Herb of Alford Fla. Orise is also survived by her brother, Earl Wilcox of Fort Myers, Fla.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her brother, Herbert Wilcox; and her daughter, Tracey Heddle.
Orise's greatest pleasure was her family and the countless hours they spent together or talking on the phone.
Friends, Family, and Others whose lives Orise touched are invited from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, to Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, to reminisce, grieve, and support each other. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Jan. 30, 2020