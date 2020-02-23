Home

Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
For more information about
Orlando Federico
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Orlando Federico

Orlando Federico Obituary
New London - Orlando Federico, 87, of New London, formerly of Worcester passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

The love of his life for over 37 years Carmella Bletcher passed away in 2017. He was a welder for Electric Boat company.

Funeral services with military honors for Orlando will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in the Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA. A period of calling hours will be held from 2 p.m. to the start of the service Sunday, March 1, at the funeral home. Burial will be in St John Cemetery.
Published in The Day on Feb. 23, 2020
