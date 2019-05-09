Groton - Oscar Edward Sahanen, 97, of Groton, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Oscar was predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years, Dorothy Ann Sahanen, in Dec. of 2014. He leaves behind his children, Linda Orkney and her husband Ron of Florida, Barbara O'Brien and her husband Jim of New London, and Eric Sahanen of Mystic; grandchildren, Roxanne Lambert and her husband Craig of Florida, Nicole Winters, her husband Rob and their children Zoe & Ella of Waterford; and Russ Hodgson, his wife Jen and their children Hunter & Hailey of Waterford; sister-in-law Zita Smith of New London; his loving nieces and nephews; cousin Marja-Leena Tolonen of Finland; and his caring, devoted friend Mary Beth Coleman of Groton.



Oscar was born Dec. 23, 1921, in East Weymouth, Mass. to Adolph & Alma (née Kolehmainen) Sahanen. He graduated from Robert E. Fitch High in 1940. Shortly thereafter he met Dorothy (née Smith) at Rudd's a local New London hot spot for teens in the 40's. They married May 8, 1944. After high school he worked at Electric Boat, in Groton, as a First Class Shipfitter until he was drafted into the United States Navy, during World War II, as a submariner. After the war he worked at Pfizer as a carpenter and then back to Electric Boat where he worked as a Senior Marine Draftsman until his retirement in 1977. Throughout the years he used his skills as a carpenter to build homes. First with his father and eventually every Sahanen family home thereafter. All in Groton. Never one to rest on his laurels, after his retirement from Electric Boat Oscar utilized his carpentry skills in his own business, where he continued to work for many years on a myriad of houses in Groton.



At 65 Oscar took up golf. He enjoyed playing but really loved his job, of 16 years, as statistician for the EBAC Golf League at Shennecossett Golf Course. He was an avid pitch player, playing for years in the EB pitch tournaments and with his buddies at the Groton Senior Center. Oscar was a long-time member of both the EBAC and MDA Retirees.



A sportsman of all seasons, his children have many fond memories of ping pong, pool, bowling, snow skiing, boating and waterskiing with him. He really enjoyed listening to music, especially anything from the Big Band era. He loved to swing dance and polka. He never turned down an invitation to Fred Shanty or Dairy Queen.



Even at 97 he could be seen moving along at a brisk pace (with his walker), while wearing his favorite threadbare shirt (with his trusty pocket protector) and seersucker pants (in an array of colors). You could count on seeing him twice a week playing cards at the Groton Senior Center. At other times he could be found sitting on his couch listening to his music, tapping his feet and clapping his hands along with the beat, watching his beloved Red Sox or UCONN men & women basketball games on tv, or doing one of his daily Sudoku puzzles. No matter where he'd been or what he'd done he finished off every day with a bowl of fudge ripple ice cream. He had a long, full, happy life. He was much loved and admired by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed.



A calling hour will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday May 11, 2019, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 56 Sacred Heart Dr in Groton.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd. Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232 or Groton Senior Center, 102 Newtown Rd., Groton, CT 06340



