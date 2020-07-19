Ledyard - Ossie Lee McClellan Jr., 55, passed away July 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Ossie was a beloved husband and father, who attended Robert E. Fitch High School in Groton, where he graduated in 1984, with a scholarship to Arizona Western College.



He proudly joined his father's legacy, and incorporated the company, Ossie & Sons Paving, which was later named Excel Paving. He served as president and owner until his passing. There was no job too big or too small. Ossie was a magnanimous, loving, hardworking and compassionate person, whose favorite pastime was spending valuable time with his family and friends. He had a special place in his heart for his two grandmothers, who nicknamed him "Pumpernickel ." Second to none, was the loving bond he shared with his parents, Ossie and Jeannette McClellan, who loved him dearly.



He is survived by his wife Senaida; his children, Maurice, Bryon, Shanice, Khadejah, Roberto and Cassandra who were the light of his life; ten sisters; three brothers; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends.



Ossie leaves behind a lifetime of knowledge, smiles and laughter shared with everyone he knew. "May his light continue to shine bright!"



A celebration of his life will be held online and at Preston Community Park, at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at 10 Lincoln Park, Preston. To leave a memory, donation or message of condolence, please visit: Ossie L. McClellan Jr. Memorial Page on Facebook.



