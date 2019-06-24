

Otilio Martinez, 84, of Groton, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Venice Regional Bayfront Health Hospital while vacationing in Port Charlotte, Fla.



Born Aug. 2, 1934, in San Sebastián, Puerto Rico, Otilio relocated to the U.S. in the 1950s to Brooklyn, N.Y., where he raised his family and was a successful business and property owner. He later relocated to Groton to be closer to family.



Otilio shared his life with and is survived by five brothers, two sisters, and seven children, Nitza Martinez and Luis Martinez of Puerto Rico, Rose (Reina) Martinez of New London, Maribel Ali of Brooklyn, N.Y., Martin Martinez of Port Charlotte, Fla., Otilio Martinez Jr. of Groton and Steven Maldonado. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, and a very special dog companion, Chucho, who was always by his side.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , or the Amputee Coalition.