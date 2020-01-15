|
|
Norwich - Pamela A. Healy, 57, died unexpectedly at her home Monday, Jan. 13.
She was born in Concord, Mass. to the late Leon and Mary (Dee) Moreau Jr., May 15, 1962.
Pam married her beloved husband Craig Healy Nov. 18, 2001, in Sudbury, Mass. making their home together in Norwich. She last worked as a salesperson for M.J. Sullivan Auto Mall in New London. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Besides her husband Craig, Pam is survived by her daughter Melissa Moreau and her partner Jeremy Hickman; her grandchildren, Wesley and Bryce Hickman; her siblings, Thomas, Margaret, Leon III, Timothy, Michael, Marc, and David; along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday Jan. 17, at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich. Services and burial will take place at a later date and time in Concord, MA.
To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.churchandallen.com
Published in The Day on Jan. 15, 2020