Pamela C. Gavitt
North Stonington - Pamela C. Gavitt, 69, of Avery Lane, North Stonington, passed away at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Richard Sr. and Marjorie Gavitt.

Pamela worked as a server for Mohegan Sun Casino for many years. She was a passionate animal lover. Her family was most important to her.

She leaves her son Shane Fiore; and daughter Shilo R. Noon, both of North Stonington; and one grandchild Chace Fiore. Pamela was predeceased by her brother Richard Gavitt Jr.

All services are private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly, is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Aug. 17, 2020.
