In Loving Memory Of Pamela E. Ziobron Oct. 25, 1951 - June 2, 2016 It is hard to find words to express all that I would like to say about Aunt Pam. As a child I remember spending time with Aunt Pam and Uncle Jerry. I remember our trips to the Durham Fair or Griswold Inn or simply hanging out in their home. But one of the things I remember most was Aunt Pam sharing her love and talent of sewing. She shared some great tips with me and some of the skills I use today, I learned from her. I also remember her standing up with me when I went through my Confirmation. She had a strong faith that she shared with me during that process. She also shared her faith with my son as well when he was baptized into the Catholic Church she gave him a book and wrote to him in the inside cover. I have many other wonderful memories like her taking care of me when I was sick during a visit one summer and picking fruit in the summer or flowers. She will live forever in my heart. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day ... Unseen, Unheard, but always near.,. Still loved, still missed and very dear. I see signs every day of loved ones that have passed. It might be a feather, a rainbow, a coin, a butterfly in our view. These are all signs from our loved one's that they are standing with us. Written by Stacey Muscarella Love Always, Daughter Margaret Stone & Husband Jerry Stone