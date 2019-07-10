Groton - Pat Medbery, 90, of Groton Regency Center in Groton passed away July 5, 2019, after a long illness.



Graveside services for Pat, one of 12 children, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Doe Creek Cemetery in Scotts Hill, Tenn.



She was born June 22, 1929, in Scotts Hill, Tenn. to the late Elmer and Sudie Mullis Duck. She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Alva William Medbery; her first husband, William Montgomery; and her daughter Betty Carol Montgomery Leach. She was also preceded in death by all of her siblings.



She was a retired employee of General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton. She worked many years for Schuster's Express in Colchester until they were acquired in February of 1983.



She was very creative and enjoyed sewing, knitting, needlework and cooking. She loved going to Scotts Hill, Tenn. because there were so many members of the Duck family to visit.



Survivors include two children (and their spouses), Alva William Jr. and Penny Medbery, Phylis Ann (Medbery) and Dave O'Brien; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to The by going to The Memorial Tribute to Paris 'Pat' (Duck) Medbery page. A check can be mailed to: The , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 Published in The Day on July 10, 2019