BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Pascual Vega
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
Pascual Vega


1941 - 2019
Pascual Vega Obituary
New London - Pascual Vega, 77, of New London died at his residence Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. He was born Nov. 1, 1941, in Ponce, Puerto Rico to Pascual Vega and Vicenta Vasquez Vega.

Pascual worked in the construction business building homes. He could perform many facets of construction. Because he worked well with his hands, he also worked at Hendel's Furniture for many years.

Visitation is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Funeral Service is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Funeral Home. Burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London.
Published in The Day on Oct. 3, 2019
