New London - Pasquale F. Sabino Jr., 73, beloved husband to Karma Smith-Sabino of Groton, entered eternal rest Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Pendleton Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mystic. He was born in New Haven to the late Pasquale Sr. and Barbara (D'Amato) Sabino.
A memorial celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford, CT 06492. Interment will immediately follow at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue (Route 17), North Haven, CT 06473.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London.
Published in The Day on Nov. 24, 2019