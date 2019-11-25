|
New London - Pasquale "Pat" F. Sabino Jr., 73, born Nov. 2, 1946, passed away Nov. 19, 2019.
Pat was loyal and a devoted father. He was proud of his Italian heritage and told stories about growing up in New Haven. He served in the Vietnam War, and later retired from Slocum and Sons. He was a pistol instructor for the Hamden Fish and Game Club. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music and cooking. In his later years, he enjoyed basking in the sun, smoking cigars and boasting about his grandchildren.
Pat is predeceased by his parents Pasquale Sabino Sr. and Barbara D'Amato Sabino of East Haven; and mother-in-law Sondra Rucker of Groton.
He is survived by his wife, Karma Smith-Sabino; daughters, Michele, Kassondra and Alyssa; and grandchildren, Akai, Stone and Zora. Previously wed to Patricia Sabino, Pat is survived by his eldest child, Aldo Pasquale Sabino; and granddaughter Piper of Fort Mill, S.C. and her daughter Kristie and her fiancé Louis Pereira; and grandchildren, Giovanni and Nina of Wallingford. He is survived by his brother Joseph Sabino Sr. of Aiken, S.C.
Services will be held Wednesday, at the Church of the Resurrection in Wallingford. For service information, visit www.lestergeefh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the or the .
