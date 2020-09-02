Uncasville - Patricia A. "Patty" Farbotka, 82, the daughter of the late Dorothy Sheehan DeRosier and Charles Amoriello passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Pendleton Health and Rehab where she had been residing for many years due to suffering with Multiple Sclerosis. Patty was born in New London Feb. 10, 1938, and was raised by her grandparents Thomas and Agnes Sheehan of Norwich. She attended the former Elizabeth Street Grammar School and graduated from Norwich Free Academy class of 1956 where she was in the Nu Sigma Gamma Sorority.



Patty worked during her high school years at the former Lincoln store in downtown Norwich and after graduating worked at the Southern New England Telephone Company, starting out in the Traffic Department and then onto the Business Section. She retired in 1970 due to her illness.



Patty was married May 31, 1958, to Chester C. "Chet" Farbotka at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Norwich. Chet predeceased her in November of 2010 after being married for 52 years.



She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth "Beth" Farbotka of Uncasville; son Shawn Farbotka and wife Maura of Old Saybrook; three grandchildren who were the light of her life, Nicholas Farbotka of Philadelphia, pa., Sarah Farbotka of Lake Mary, Fla., and Kerry Farbotka who is attending Roger Williams College in Bristol, R.I.; sister Judith Amoriello of Groton; and brother Richard Amoriello and wife Patricia of Sun Prairie, Wis.; sister-in-law Theresa Smith of Griswold; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law Josephine Taylor; and brother-in-law Edmund Farbotka.



We would like to thank the staff on B1 at Pendleton for the wonderful care of Patty and especially her nurse Mary Durett who made her laugh.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 181 Elizabeth Street, Norwich. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Donations in her memory may be made to Saints Peter and Paul Church. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.



