Waterford - Patricia "Pat" or "Patty" A. Clark Lallier, 77, passed away at Bayview Healthcare of Waterford April 15, 2020, after a long fight with Alzheimer's Disease. Patricia was born April 4, 1943, in New London, the daughter of the late Roland C. Clark and Evelyn L. Chapel of Montville. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four brothers: Robert Jr., Ronald, Robert and Larry; and by her sister Jean R. Mattos, all formerly of Montville.
She was married to Donald L. Lallier of Niantic and currently of Nebraska. She is survived by her four children: Michele L. Kruszewski and husband William of Niantic, Sheri R. Kerns and husband James of Niantic, Joseph C. Lallier of Niantic and Suzette E. Rolland and husband Curt of Nebraska.
Patricia worked at Sheffield Tube of New London for many years and Heaters Inc. of East Lyme, where she retired at age 70. Pat loved to cook. She had many Sunday dinners at her home for her family including her many nieces and nephews. Her kitchen was always open. After raising her children, Pat moved to Oakdale to live with her daughter Michele. One of her many passions was reading books. Weekends, you would find her searching libraries and stores. Summers for Pat were about yard sales where she always found treasures. Above all, her greatest treasures were her grandchildren: Leslie Kruszewski Balgobin of Uncasville, Timothy Kruszewski of Niantic and Thomas Kruszewski of Uncasville, Lucas, Kirk and Maggie Mae Kerns, of Niantic, Hayley and Tyler Lallier Harmon of Stonington and Ruby and Audrey Rolland of Nebraska. Patricia's great-grandchildren named her "Gramma Kitty." She was deeply loved by Owen, Lilly, Lil' Christian, Lydia, Eli, Logan, Sofia, Kenzie and Kennedy. Pat's family and friends will remember her for her many funny and sarcastic quotes and a nice cold beer.
The family would like to thank two friends who, for a brief and special time, provided care and friendship to Patty, Brie of Greentree Manor and Lou B. They would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Bayview for the love and care of Patty.
Patricia will be laid to rest at a later time with her mother at Comstock Cemetery in Montville.
Published in The Day on Apr. 19, 2020