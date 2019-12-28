|
Groton - Patricia A. (Malone) McNeil, 75, of Groton wife of the late Charles McNeil, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
Born in Norwich, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Marie (Cosentino) Malone and was a former resident of Stonington for many years.
Pattie worked for many years as an Administrative Specialist for Electric Boat. She retired in 2014.
She is survived by her three sons, Dean McNeil and his wife, Christine of Stonington, Patrick McNeil and his fiancée, Stacy Sayles of Pawcatuck and Mark McNeil and his wife, D'Ann of Pawcatuck; a sister, Belsita Miceli of Pawcatuck; and seven grandchildren, Brendan, Megan, Christine, Dylan, Katherine, Brenna and Dhannon McNeil. She was predeceased by a sister, Juanita Fournier.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary Church in Stonington. Following her mass, she will be buried in the Stonington Cemetery on North Main St.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities.
Published in The Day on Dec. 28, 2019