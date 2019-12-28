Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Stonington, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia McNeil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. McNeil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. McNeil Obituary
Groton - Patricia A. (Malone) McNeil, 75, of Groton wife of the late Charles McNeil, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.

Born in Norwich, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Marie (Cosentino) Malone and was a former resident of Stonington for many years.

Pattie worked for many years as an Administrative Specialist for Electric Boat. She retired in 2014.

She is survived by her three sons, Dean McNeil and his wife, Christine of Stonington, Patrick McNeil and his fiancée, Stacy Sayles of Pawcatuck and Mark McNeil and his wife, D'Ann of Pawcatuck; a sister, Belsita Miceli of Pawcatuck; and seven grandchildren, Brendan, Megan, Christine, Dylan, Katherine, Brenna and Dhannon McNeil. She was predeceased by a sister, Juanita Fournier.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary Church in Stonington. Following her mass, she will be buried in the Stonington Cemetery on North Main St.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities.
Published in The Day on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -