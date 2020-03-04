Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA PELTIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. PELTIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA A. PELTIER In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of PATRICIA A. PELTIER Feb. 11, 1942 - Mar. 4, 2013 We thought of you today But that is nothing new We thought of you yesterday, And we will tomorrow too. We think of you in silence. And make no outward show For what it meant to lose you, No one will ever know It's lonely here without you. We miss you everyday. Life is not the same for us, Since you were called away. Loved and Missed By, Husband - Gary & Daughters - Tammi & Debbie
Published in The Day on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -