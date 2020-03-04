|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of PATRICIA A. PELTIER Feb. 11, 1942 - Mar. 4, 2013 We thought of you today But that is nothing new We thought of you yesterday, And we will tomorrow too. We think of you in silence. And make no outward show For what it meant to lose you, No one will ever know It's lonely here without you. We miss you everyday. Life is not the same for us, Since you were called away. Loved and Missed By, Husband - Gary & Daughters - Tammi & Debbie
Published in The Day on Mar. 4, 2020