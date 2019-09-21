|
East Lyme - Patricia A. Shaw, 77, of East Lyme passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, New London.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at St. Matthias Church, 317 Chesterfield Road, East Lyme. Interment will follow in East Lyme Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic.
A complete obituary will appear in later edition.
Published in The Day on Sept. 21, 2019