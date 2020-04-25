|
|
Oakdale - Patricia A. Walsh, of Oakdale died April 23, 2020, after a period of declining health. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Winchester, Mass. June 13, 1941, she was the daughter of John and Mary Dorothy (Corcoran) Driscoll. Pat grew up in Stoneham, Mass. and graduated from Stoneham High School in 1959. She earned an Associate Degree from Mohegan Community College in Norwich in 1992. She lived in Oakdale most of her adult life.
Pat worked as a secretary for the Montville Public Schools for 30 years and retired in 2008. She cherished her family and friends, enjoyed socializing and playing cards and loved hosting large family holidays. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. In her earlier years she was a girl scout leader, an active member of the Couples Club at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church and enjoyed socializing with friends and neighbors in her Oakdale Heights neighborhood.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, James Walsh of Oakdale; daughter Kathleen Walsh and husband Richard Latham of Norwich, England; son James Walsh and wife Jane of Manchester, N.H.; and daughter Mary Hillman of Oakdale. She was the sister of John H. Driscoll of Lakewood, Wash., George M. Driscoll of Truro, Mass., William E. Driscoll of Manchester, N.H., and Dennis P. Driscoll of Middleborough, Mass. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Seamus Walsh, Jack Walsh, Cate Walsh, Emma Hillman, Maya Hillman, Dylan Latham, Robyn Latham; and 16 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother Robert F. Driscoll; and her son-in-law, Charles L. Hillman.
Due to the Covid-19 virus there will be no calling hours or other gatherings at this time. A service in celebration of Pat's life will take place later this summer.
Although Pat did not have cancer, many of her loved ones have been impacted by it. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Patricia Walsh to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift.
Published in The Day on Apr. 25, 2020