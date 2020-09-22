1/1
Patricia Ann Bugbee
1953 - 2020
Old Lyme - Patricia Ann Bugbee, 67, of Old Lyme passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Shoreline Clinic.

Patricia was born at L+M Hospital March 10, 1953. She grew up in Old Lyme attending Elementary, Middle and High School. Upon graduation, she worked for Chesebrough-Ponds for over two decades. She took an early retirement from there, and after a few other careers, became the Administration Assistant to the Vice Principal at the Lyme-Old Lyme High School for over 21 years.

She will be sadly missed by her father Donald S. Bugbee Sr; brother Donald S. Bugbee Jr; son John Duddy and his wife Melinda; and son-in-law Edward Wysocki. Patricia's grandchildren were the light of her life, Eric J. Wysocki, Alexandra M. Duddy, Kelly A. Wysocki and Elizabeth M. Duddy. She loved being their Nana. Patricia was surrounded by a very large family of cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, and amazing lifelong friends and coworkers that were all loved by her. Patricia is predeceased by her mother Dorothy K. Bugbee; sister Deborah Rutty and daughter Heather Ann (Duddy) Wysocki.

She was a lifelong resident of Old Lyme and loved being a part of her community. She was seen out at band and chorus concerts, years of theatrical productions, many years of supporting the districts sporting events but especially volleyball and softball games and soccer matches in East Haven. She was known for her kindness, laugh, work ethic and her desire to help. Family and friends have reached out to her for recipes for all types of foods. She was called upon, for decades, to help many with her seamstress abilities. There are many quilts, blankets, prom and wedding dresses, dolls and needlepoint pieces with her heart sewn in each piece.

There will be a private viewing for family held Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Fulton Theroux Funeral Home at 13 Beckwith Lane, Old Lyme. There will a public burial service at 11 a.m. the same day, Sept. 26, at the Laysville Cemetery in Old Lyme, at the Intersection of Grassy Hill and Boston Post Road. Social distancing and Masks will be required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a celebration of her life at some point in the future.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Heart Association or the Old Lyme Fire Department in her name.

Published in The Day on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Laysville Cemetery
