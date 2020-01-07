|
New London - Patricia Ann Glynn, 83, of New London entered eternal life Jan. 3, 2020. She was born March 16, 1936, in New London. She is survived by her beloved husband Edward R. Glynn.
Mrs. Glynn worked at Electric Boat for many years before retiring.
Family and friends may gather for a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in St. Joseph Church, 149 Montauk Ave., New London. Interment services are private.
The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with her care.
A complete obit will appear in Thursday's edition.
Published in The Day on Jan. 7, 2020