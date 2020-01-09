|
New London - Patricia Ann Glynn, 83, of New London entered peacefully into eternal life Jan. 3, 2020. She was born March 16, 1936, in New London, the daughter of the late Edward and Gladys (Smith) McEnaney Sr. She attended local schools in New London and graduated from Holy Family Academy in Baltic. She was united in marriage, to Edward R. Glynn Feb. 23, 1957, in St. Joseph Church. Mr. Glynn survives her after nearly 63 years of devotion.
Mrs. Glynn worked at Electric Boat as a secretary, retiring in 1956. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Parish in New London, and volunteered her services for over a decade to the New London Soup Kitchen on Montauk Avenue. She loved animals and gave generously to the ASPCA throughout the years. Her lifelong devotion to her family and close friends, natural sense of humor, and her compelling laughter brought immediate comfort to those blessed to be around her. One of her favorite past-times included walking, sometimes 5 miles to and from Ocean Beach.
Besides her husband, she is survived by three sons and their families, Daniel Glynn of East Lyme, daughter-in-law Carol, and grandchild Marisa; Dennis Glynn of Virginia, Tina Crute, and grandchildren Kellie and Jessie; Edward Glynn of Oakdale, daughter-in-law Beth, and grandchildren Brittney and Tyler. She was predeceased by her son, David Glynn; and two brothers, Edward Jr. and Thomas McEnaney.
Family and friends may gather for a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment services are private. There are no calling hours.
The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with her care.
Published in The Day on Jan. 9, 2020