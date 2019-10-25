|
|
Westerly - Patricia Ann (Vars) Martell, 59, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 14, 2019. "Patty" was born at The Westerly Hospital to Wilfred and Helen Vars of Pawcatuck.
After graduating from Stonington High School in 1978, Patty became a hairdresser and owned her own beauty salon named "Abracadabra" for many years. While working as a hairdresser, she attended Three Rivers Community College where she got her nursing degree. For the last 25 years, she worked at Yale New Haven Westerly Hospital as a Registered Nurse. Patty was passionate about her job and mentored many new nurses throughout her career. The hospital recognized her kindness and compassion and presented her with "The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses."
Patty was known as the life of the party. She was always willing to go the extra mile for a friend. She easily made friends wherever she went, with her beautiful smile and beaming personality. Patty loved the beach, travel, singing, dancing, and making a "house a home."
Above all, Patty was a kind and caring daughter, sister, and aunt, as well as a patient and loving mother to her son, the late Scott Martell.
She will be sadly missed by all, especially by her dear friends, Tracy Boisclair and Elizabeth Laudone. Patty is survived by her father Wilfred Vars of Pawcatuck; partner Jane Imdahl of Mystic; brothers, Raymond and Steven Vars of Pawcatuck; sister Cheryl Vars and her fiancé Charles Fellows of Mystic; and niece Britney (Anderson) Daigneault and her fiancé Jason Gauthier and son LeLand of N. Stonington. She was predeceased by her mother, Helen, in 2004.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. A Celebration of Patty's Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., Stonington.
For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Oct. 25, 2019