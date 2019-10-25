Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Portuguese Holy Ghost Society
26 Main St.
Stonington, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Elm Grove Cemetery
Mystic, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Martell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Martell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Martell Obituary
Westerly - Patricia Ann (Vars) Martell, 59, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 14, 2019. "Patty" was born at The Westerly Hospital to Wilfred and Helen Vars of Pawcatuck.

After graduating from Stonington High School in 1978, Patty became a hairdresser and owned her own beauty salon named "Abracadabra" for many years. While working as a hairdresser, she attended Three Rivers Community College where she got her nursing degree. For the last 25 years, she worked at Yale New Haven Westerly Hospital as a Registered Nurse. Patty was passionate about her job and mentored many new nurses throughout her career. The hospital recognized her kindness and compassion and presented her with "The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses."

Patty was known as the life of the party. She was always willing to go the extra mile for a friend. She easily made friends wherever she went, with her beautiful smile and beaming personality. Patty loved the beach, travel, singing, dancing, and making a "house a home."

Above all, Patty was a kind and caring daughter, sister, and aunt, as well as a patient and loving mother to her son, the late Scott Martell.

She will be sadly missed by all, especially by her dear friends, Tracy Boisclair and Elizabeth Laudone. Patty is survived by her father Wilfred Vars of Pawcatuck; partner Jane Imdahl of Mystic; brothers, Raymond and Steven Vars of Pawcatuck; sister Cheryl Vars and her fiancé Charles Fellows of Mystic; and niece Britney (Anderson) Daigneault and her fiancé Jason Gauthier and son LeLand of N. Stonington. She was predeceased by her mother, Helen, in 2004.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. A Celebration of Patty's Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, 26 Main St., Stonington.

For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now