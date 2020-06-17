Preston - Patricia Ann Sevieri, of Preston left this world Thursday, June 11, 2020, while surrounded by her family. Patricia was born in Saint Petersburg, Fla. Aug. 30, 1941, to Nora Lucille and Louis Joseph Sevieri.
Patricia retired from Lawrence + Memorial Hospital after 25 years of caring for patients in need of comfort and compassion.
Patricia is survived by her lifetime friend and partner Leo Henault of Preston; three sons, Leo and his wife, Debbie Henault of Quaker Hill, Blaine Henault of Rhode Island, and Chad and his wife, Heather Henault of Griswold; daughter Nadine and her husband Mark Wujtewicz of Oakdale; and brother, Robert "Bob" and wife Jan Sevieri of Port Saint Lucie, Fla. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and new great-granddaughter on the way.
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements, which are private. Please visit www. neilanfuneralhome.com to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Day on Jun. 17, 2020.