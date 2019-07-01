

Voluntown - Patricia Anne (Clarke) Gouvin, 86, of Voluntown, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019, at Pendleton Health and Rehab in Mystic. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Gouvin.



Patricia was born in Westerly, the daughter of the late Luason (Ted) Clarke and Eleanor Mitchell Clarke. Her childhood was spent in Avondale at her father's boatyard, where she enjoyed boating, sailing and fishing on the Pawcatuck River.



She graduated from Westerly High School in 1950, and caught the eye of Kenneth Gouvin at the Westerly Rollerdrome, where she was an accomplished roller skater. They married in 1952, and together raised four children at their home in Pawcatuck, along with a menagerie of animals, starting with a pony that she badgered Ken into getting for "the kids to ride around the yard with."



That pony started a lifelong love of horses. Pat was an accomplished equestrian and she and her beloved Drambuie spent the better part of 15 years together garnering trophies and ribbons at horse shows and trail riding with her besties on the Green Falls and Yawgoog trails. Those were the best times of her life, she would always say.



She and Ken also enjoyed motorcycle riding back in the day on his Harley with the Rhody Roadsters, stock car racing in the Jellybean, and flying out of the Gallup Farm in Voluntown in Ken's Cessna 170.



Pat was the epitome of a strong, independent woman. She could do anything she set her mind to. She was an accomplished seamstress, a great cook, she could wallpaper and paint with the best of them, could drive a "standard" and a tractor, and take out a squirrel with her BB gun from 30 yards. Pat was also a music lover and embraced her sons Kevin and Neil as they navigated their way from teenage basement jam sessions at the family home in Pawcatuck to accomplished musicians both near and far. She was the original "hippie" mom, she loved a crowd and opened her home to anyone and everyone.



She leaves four children, her sons Kevin Gouvin and Neil Gouvin, both of North Stonington, Greg Gouvin of West Suffield, and her daughter, Trish Sullivan, of Voluntown, as well as 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Pat lived a full and happy life surrounded by her family and friends. In accordance with her wishes, her life will be celebrated in the same fashion. She wanted her loved ones not to grieve her passing. Instead, she wanted a wild and crazy party where everyone could gather to remember and rejoice her life. Happy Trails forever, Pat. We know you are riding your beloved Drambuie once again, cigarette in one hand and BB gun in the other.



Donations in Pat's memory can be made to www.afterthefinishline.org, a nonprofit organization that provides rescue, rehabilitation and retirement for thoroughbred racehorses once their track days are over.



Burial will be private and at the convenience of her family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on July 1, 2019