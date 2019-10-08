|
Old Lyme - Patricia Anne (O'Brien) Roser passed Oct. 5, after a fifteen-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. Nov. 29, 1930, the daughter of Walter and Antoinette O'Brien. She leaves her husband of 65 years, Robert F. Roser; son Robert and his wife Denise of Fredericksburg, Va.; brother Walter O'Brien and wife Anna, of Supply, N.C. She was predeceased by two sons, Thomas Brien Roser and Peter Brendon Roser.
She entered magazine publishing at an early age and was a highly dedicated administrator for Crowell-Collier Publishing Co., Seventeen and Catholic Digest Magazines. She was noted as a grammarian and "ready dictionary" with spelling and word definition. Upon relocating to Old Lyme from New York, she volunteered for the Old Lyme Visiting Nurse Board and eventually became Executive Director for ten years. She was a charter board member of the Lymes' Senior Center and initiated many popular programs.
Mrs. Roser was the embodiment of a devoted mother during the years of care for her Cystic Fibrosis children. She was known for her generous giving and spirit and was noted for her never-ending uplifting "sunshine" messages and packages sent to so many over the years. Upon retirement, she and her husband continued their charity work, enjoyed extensive travel and local outings with her many friends. The family wishes to thank her care-giver Barbara Willis and Gladeview Healthcare Center staff for their care and sincere compassion during her struggling years with Parkinson Disease.
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Old Lyme is handling the arrangements.
There will be no calling hours. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Christ the King Church, Old Lyme. Reception will follow. Interment will be Private at Duck River Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100, N. Bethesda, MD, 20814 or www.cff.org
Published in The Day on Oct. 8, 2019