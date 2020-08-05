Mystic - Mrs. Patricia Anne Wright (West), 83, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born May 8, 1937, the daughter of William G. West and Frances M. West of New York.



Patricia worked for many years as a fashion model and as a professional administrative assistant in New York City, then reunited and married her high school Sweetheart from Wilton, N.H. Patricia's husband David A. Wright was a Master Chief/E9 in the U.S. Navy for 30 years. They traveled the world as a Navy family, living in Guam, Alaska, Hawaii, and Germany and eventually residing in Mystic with their two children, Lisa Wright of Orlando, Fla., and David W. Wright of Sturbridge, Mass.



Patricia worked for many years as an administrative assistant at Electric Boat in Groton until her retirement, where she enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, lots of shopping and spending time with her beloved husband and visiting her children/ grandchildren. She was also very active in volunteering with the Red Cross. Patricia and her husband loved to travel to Hawaii every year to spend a month, enjoying their home away from home at the Hale Koa Hotel on Waikiki Beach.



She was blessed with her four beautiful grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Callie and Garrett Biddiscombe, and Nathan and Hannah Wright, and two great-grandchildren, Everley and Kieran Piumbroeck. Patricia is survived by her devoted and loving husband David A. Wright currently residing in Mystic; as well as her youngest sister Claudia Eason of Havana, Fla..



Patricia A. Wright was an organ donor and her ashes will be brought to their family plot in Wilton, N.H. for a private family memorial.



