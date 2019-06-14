Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA BILETZKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA "PAT" BILETZKE

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

PATRICIA "PAT" BILETZKE In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of PATRICIA "PAT" BILETZKE Who Passed Away On June 14, 2017 No one knows how much we miss you, No one knows the bitter pain We have suffered since we lost you. Life has never been the same. In our hearts your memory lingers, Sweetly tender, fond and true. There is not a day, dear mother, That we do not think of you. Sadly Missed By Your Children, Robin & Brian, Pauline & Bob, Bill, Laurie & Rick, Cherished Grandchildren, and Great-Grandson
Published in The Day on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.