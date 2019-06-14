|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of PATRICIA "PAT" BILETZKE Who Passed Away On June 14, 2017 No one knows how much we miss you, No one knows the bitter pain We have suffered since we lost you. Life has never been the same. In our hearts your memory lingers, Sweetly tender, fond and true. There is not a day, dear mother, That we do not think of you. Sadly Missed By Your Children, Robin & Brian, Pauline & Bob, Bill, Laurie & Rick, Cherished Grandchildren, and Great-Grandson
Published in The Day on June 14, 2019