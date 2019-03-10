Waterford - Patricia Burke West of Waterford entered into eternal life March 7, 2019, at Lawrence & Memorial hospital with her family by her side after an extended illness. She was born Jan. 30, 1942, in New London to Roderick and Lucy Corrado Burke, who predeceased her. She is survived by her husband, Richard West; and predeceased by her first husband, Thomas Whitty.



Patricia graduated of New London High School. She worked as a central office attendant at SNET for 30 years, retiring in 1989. After her retirement, she and her husband traveled the United States in their RV. Patricia enjoyed painting, crafts, knitting, camping, and spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. In 2010, she received a second chance at life with a double organ transplant. Although she struggled with numerous health issues, she continued to attend as many events as she could with her family.



In addition to her husband, Richard, she is survived by her son, Michael Whitty and wife, Debra, of Pa.; stepson, Stephen West and wife, Nancy, of Calif.; and David West and fiancé, Patty of Uncasville; her sisters, Sharon Reagan of Waterford, and Linda Cristofori of Venice, Fla. She had eight grandchildren, Alexandra Breckenridge, Christopher Whitty, Alexander Whitty, Kyle Whitty, Brooke Whitty, Burke Cristofori, Erik Kempf and Natalia Santana.



In addition to her parents, and first husband, she was predeceased by brothers, Donald Burke and Raymond Burke; and brothers-in-law Boyd Cristofori and William Reagan.



Her family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday morning at Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 Old Norwich Rd. Quaker Hill. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, New London.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the , 306 Industrial Park Rd, Suite 105 Middletown, CT 06457 or the Transplant Center at Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT 06508. Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2019