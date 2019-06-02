|
Waterford - Patricia M. Dayton Crowley, 71 of Waterford died Saturday, May 18, 2019, after a long illness at Yale New Haven Hospital. Patricia was born June 1, 1947, in New London to Edward L. and Rose Wade Dayton. Patricia graduated from Waterford High School and was an accomplished dog breeder and trainer.
She is survived by daughter, Erin Crowley and her husband, Richard German of East Haddam; sons, Matthew E. Crowley of W. Va. and Patrick J. Crowley II and his wife, Pamela of S.C.; grandchildren, Logan, Taylor, Kylie, and Jonathan; aunt, Mary Dayton; and several cousins
The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Memorial Service, June 3, 2019, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory can be made to: "Take The Lead", 215 Washington Street, Suite 110, Watertown, NY 13601. For more information on Patty, visit www.byles.com
Published in The Day on June 2, 2019