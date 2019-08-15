|
Niantic – Patricia Edwards Dennis, 91, formerly of Beckwith Lane, Old Lyme, and New Canaan, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Dennis was born Sept. 17, 1927, in New York City, daughter of Charles and Anne Johnston Edwards. She graduated magna cum laude from Bryn Mawr College. She married David Wood Dennis Oct. 2, 1948, who predeceased her in 2008. She was employed for many years as a librarian at the Phoebe Griffin Noyes Library in Old Lyme.
Her family celebrates her devotion to her loved ones and service to the community as a Girl Scout leader, volunteer librarian at her children's schools, and Chapter President of American Field Service. She was an avid reader and gardener. She loved theatre and music, especially opera.
Mrs. Dennis is survived by her children, Patricia "Kylie" Dennis of Saint Louis, Mo., Charles Dennis of Hanover, N.H., David Dennis Jr. of Lolo, Mont.; five grandchildren, and a great-grandson.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Lane, Old Lyme.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Phoebe Griffin Noyes Library in Old Lyme or the .
Published in The Day on Aug. 15, 2019