Groton - Patricia Hann-Calcagni, 67, of Groton, died Sept. 11, 2020, surrounded by family at Fairview in Groton. Patricia was born May 11, 1953, in New London to Joseph and Theresa (Walsh) Hann.
Pat graduated from New London High School in 1971, and later worked at Foxwoods. She had a passion for interior design. The most important thing to her was her family.
Pat is survived by the light of her life, her daughter Kristen Calcagni. For more on Pat, services and donation information, please visit www.byles.com
. The family would like to thank Ellen from Beacon Hospice and Fairview Nursing & Rehab Home.