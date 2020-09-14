1/
Patricia Hann-Calcagni
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
Groton - Patricia Hann-Calcagni, 67, of Groton, died Sept. 11, 2020, surrounded by family at Fairview in Groton. Patricia was born May 11, 1953, in New London to Joseph and Theresa (Walsh) Hann.

Pat graduated from New London High School in 1971, and later worked at Foxwoods. She had a passion for interior design. The most important thing to her was her family.

Pat is survived by the light of her life, her daughter Kristen Calcagni. For more on Pat, services and donation information, please visit www.byles.com. The family would like to thank Ellen from Beacon Hospice and Fairview Nursing & Rehab Home.

Published in The Day on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
BYLES Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 13, 2020
Will miss my old friend. May Peace be with you all.
Julia Tunucci
Friend
September 13, 2020
My heart goes out to Hann family. Aunt Pat was a such a positive force, and I will always remember her whimsical personality, generous heart, and vivacious laugh. She treated me like one of her own, and I’m so grateful for the laughs and the love.
Andy Toth
Family
September 13, 2020
Kristen We send You and Mark And Your Family Our Condolences So Sorry For The Loss Of Your Mother We Pray That God Give Comfort And Peace .❤❤
Sincerely Sheree And Zimm
Sheree And Robert Zimmermann
Family
