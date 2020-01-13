|
|
Norwich - Patricia Helen DeSario, 87, of Sheraton Lane, Norwich, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family and friends, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Patricia was born Nov. 20, 1932, in Norwich, the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Cecile (Adams) Selvidio.
Patricia graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1950. She met her husband, Paul F. DeSario, at a basketball game at NFA. They were married Dec. 30, at St. Mary's Church in Greenville. They spoke fondly of their early marriage when they lived in a small travel trailer and the happy adventure it turned out to be for both of them while Paul was serving in the Army National Guard and the U.S. Marine Corps. Last December, they celebrated their sixty-ninth year of marriage. She was an administrative assistant at Silverman Insurance Company in Norwich and an executive secretary at United Nuclear in Montville.
Patricia loved her family above all else, and she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She would often host Italian dinners for her family and friends. Everyone knew there was a place for them at her table. She assisted her daughter at Little Rascals Daycare in Bozrah, where she was known as "Grammy." It brought her great joy to be with children. Patricia was a devout Catholic and a communicant of Saints Peter and Paul Church in Norwich.
In addition to her loving husband Paul, she is survived by her son, Paul DeSario and life-long partner, Carol Young, of Venice Beach, Fla.; son Thomas DeSario and wife, Urith, of Venice Beach, Florida; daughter Dawn Mazzarella and husband, Salvatore, of Bozrah; two sisters, Catherine Camillucci of Norwich and Paula McNulty of Mardela Springs, Md.; five grandchildren; granddaughter Julie DeSario and husband Marc Oddo of Charlotte, N.C.; granddaughter Leah DeSario, of Old Saybrook; grandson Jordan DeSario of Old Saybrook; and their mother, Gertrude Zorn, of Old Saybrook; grandson Joseph Mazzarella and wife, Ashley of Branford: granddaughter Deborah Mazzarella Perez and husband Michael; and great-grandson Bradley Alexander Perez, of Newport, R.I.; and many nieces and nephews and cousins related by family and by love which are too numerous to name. In addition to both parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Robert S. Selvidio and Gerald J. Selvidio; and sister Jean Selvidio Nickerson.
Patricia's love for God was present in every aspect of her life. She left us with a legacy of unconditional love that will continue to live on through her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. We will cherish her in our hearts forever. The family of Patricia would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Kristen Mahan, APRN, FNP-C, LLC, and Darlene Burlingame of Beacon Hospice for the many hours they devoted to the care and well-being of Patricia.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 181 Elizabeth St., Norwich. A reception to follow at the church. The immediate family will follow to St. Joseph's Cemetery, 815 Boswell Avenue, Norwich, for burial. The Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Avenue, Norwich, is assisting with arrangements. There will be no calling hours. To leave a message of condolence for Patricia's family, please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Jan. 13, 2020