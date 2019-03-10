Norwich - Patricia J. "Patty" Von Winkle Jay, 62, of Norwich, entered into eternal life Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Patty was born Feb. 8, 1957, in New Haven, daughter of the late Arlene M. Von Winkle and Dr. William A. Von Winkle.



Patty grew up in Waterford and attended Saint Bernard High School, later graduating from The New Independent High School in New London. She married David Miner in 1977, and they had two children before divorcing in 1985. She married her second husband, the late George Jay in 1986, with whom she traveled the United States. Aside from being a wife and mother, Patty worked in customer relations at Hartford National Bank and later in home healthcare.



Patty is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Andrew and Rachel Miner of Colorado, Brian and Kendra Miner of Uncasville; and four grandchildren, Cameron, Jesse, Emma and Grace.



She is also survived by her brothers and their wives, William and Jennifer Von Winkle of Waterford, Karl and Monica Von Winkle of New London, Eric and Donna Von Winkle of New London; and sisters, Nancy Anglin of New London, and Donna Belle Von Winkle of Vlissingen, Netherlands. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Patty was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Lee Ellen Marsee.



Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Saint Joseph Church, 149 Montauk Avenue in New London. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. and interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.



Woyasz and Sons Funeral Home, 141 Central Avenue in Norwich is assisting the family with arrangements, (860) 889-1886.



In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in memory of Patty can be made to: , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. http://www.diabetes.org/ Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary