Niantic - It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Joan (née Smith) Ferenbach announces her passing Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the age of 82.



Patricia started life in Wyckoff, N.J., raised her family in Ramsey, N.J., and was a long-time resident of Niantic, where she will be missed by many friends. She will be lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Joan Ferenbach of Westbrook, Kathy DeMartino of Apex, N.C., and Debbie Ruel and her husband, John, of Tuxedo, N.Y. She is also survived by her grandsons, Adam Ferenbach, Austin, Ben, and Chandler DeMartino, and Christopher and Scott Ruel; and two great-grandsons, Noah and Jonah. She was predeceased by her parents, William Carnegie Smith and Joan Brownell Smith of Niantic; and her sister, Sandra (née Smith) Foss of Sugarloaf, N.Y.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Niantic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to the Smilow Cancer Hospital of Yale New Haven Hospital (https://www.givetoynhh.org). Published in The Day on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary