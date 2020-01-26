|
|
Noank - Patricia Lord Parsons Christy, 97, passed away Jan. 17, 2020, after a brief illness. Pat was born in New York City June 23, 1922, the youngest child of Edgerton Parsons, a marine insurance executive, and Alice Tullis Lord, a feminist and chum of Eleanor Roosevelt.
After attending the Shipley School, Pat graduated from Smith College in 1942, then performed good works as a member of the New York Junior League. In 1951, Pat married Navy lieutenant James Linville Christy. Their only child was born in Heidelberg, Germany, where Jim was on the admiral's staff. Returning stateside, the family resided in Riverdale, N.Y. and subsequently in Mystic and Noank. At age 50, Pat obtained a master's degree in social psychology from Connecticut College and went on to co-found the Women's Center of Southwestern Connecticut, a shelter for victims of domestic violence. An avid sailor and cat lover, Pat was also a gracious hostess.
In 2008, ten years after the death of her husband, she moved to Santa Cruz, Calif. to live near her son Joe Christy, daughter-in-law Avril Thorne, and granddaughter Emma Thorne-Christy. In caring for Pat during her declining years the family is especially grateful for the help of Dr. Grace Laurencin, Michelle Herrera, Sarah Chen and the loving caregivers at Maple House II.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pat's name to the Humane Society of the United States, the Worldwide Fund for Nature, or the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
Published in The Day on Jan. 26, 2020