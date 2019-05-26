|
Waterford - Patricia M. (Dayton) Crowley, 71 of Waterford died Saturday May 18, 2019, after a long illness at Yale New Haven Hospital. Patricia was born June 1, 1947, in New London, to Edward L. and Rose Wade Dayton. Patricia graduated from Waterford High School and was an accomplished dog trainer.
The family will greet friends June 3, 2019, from 10 until the 11 a.m. Memorial Service, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London.
Please visit www.byles .com for directions and donation information.
A full obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on May 26, 2019
