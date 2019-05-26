Home

POWERED BY

Services
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
For more information about
Patricia Crowley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Crowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia M. Crowley


1947 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Patricia M. Crowley Obituary
Waterford - Patricia M. (Dayton) Crowley, 71 of Waterford died Saturday May 18, 2019, after a long illness at Yale New Haven Hospital. Patricia was born June 1, 1947, in New London, to Edward L. and Rose Wade Dayton. Patricia graduated from Waterford High School and was an accomplished dog trainer.

The family will greet friends June 3, 2019, from 10 until the 11 a.m. Memorial Service, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London.

Please visit www.byles .com for directions and donation information.

A full obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on May 26, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.