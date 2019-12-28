|
East Lyme - Patricia M. Stage, 33 of East Lyme passed away Dec. 25, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
She is the wife of Nicholas Stage and had worked as a cash manager for the Waterford Hotel Group.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Joseph Church, Squire St. New London. Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London.
A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Dec. 28, 2019