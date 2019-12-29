|
East Lyme - Patricia "Trish" Margaret Stage, 33, of East Lyme, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital after fighting a courageous battle against aplastic anemia/MDS.
She was born in New London Sept. 14, 1986. Trish was married to Nicholas Stage Oct. 5, 2013, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in New London. Dec. 11, 2018, she gave birth to her beautiful twin daughters, who were the light of her life.
She graduated from St. Bernard's High School and from Eastern Connecticut State University. She worked as a cash manager for the Waterford Hotel Group. Trish had many passions and hobbies, including going to concerts with Nick and spending time with the two dogs they rescued, Kota and Bella.
Trish was a joy to her family and many friends. She was never too busy to support anyone in need. Those friends have been a blessing to her, Nick and the girls during her illness.
Besides her beloved husband, she is survived by her parents Robert and Kathleen Morianos Tourjee of Norwalk; her twin daughters, Raegan and Rylee; and her brother James Tourjee and his family, Kathryn, Jacen, Kaylee and Skyler, of Plainville. In addition, her close extended family includes: her maternal grandmother, Patricia Morianos; aunt Stasi Morianos; uncles: John Morianos (and fiancé Kim), Chris Morianos (and wife Stacy) and Ken Tourjee (and wife Selina); and cousins: Melissa Metzger (and husband Aaron), Claire Tourjee, David Tourjee and Stephen Tourjee (and wife Amanda). She is also survived by her father-in-law Charles Stage; and sisters-in-law, Holly Burbank (and husband Jonathan) and Heather Stage.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, 37 Squire St., New London. Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New London. Visiting hours will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London. In lieu flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Cactus Jack Foundation, PO Box 145, Waterford, CT 06385.
Published in The Day on Dec. 29, 2019