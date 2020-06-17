Uncasville - Patricia "Pat" Peracca passed peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born March 14, 1937, in New London to Julia and William Enos.



Pat married John Peracca May 12, 1956. They recently celebrated 64 years of marriage.



Pat balanced raising her four children while serving customers with a smile at 77 Restaurant and Unk's on the Bay. Pat never missed a school or sports event for her children or grandchildren and ended up becoming "Mimi" to so many.



Pat is survived by her husband John; children, Cynthia, Linda, John and Teresa; her grandchildren, Melissa, Keri, Kayla and Mitch; and her great-grandchildren, Dylan, Kevin, and Mason. Also, her sister Celia; and cousin William. She will also be missed by her eight great-granddogs, whom knew Mimi always had treats for them.



Pat courageously fought cancer for over a decade and maintained an optimistic attitude throughout. She will be remembered by all for her signature smiley faces.



Pat enjoyed spending time with her family, watching UConn Women's Basketball and playing Bingo.



A special "thank you" to all the caring women at ECHO Cancer Foundation, Backus Hospital, for their compassionate care throughout her illness and to the dedicated Hospice team.



A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ECHO Cancer Foundation, 330 Washington Street, Suite 220, Norwich, CT 06360 or Jolly John's Keep You Truckin' Fund, P.O. Box 308, Columbia, CT. 06237.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store