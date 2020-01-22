|
Gales Ferry - Patricia R. Thomson, 91, of Gales Ferry passed away peacefully Jan. 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 21, 1928, in Lafayette, Ind., the daughter of Lewis H. and Loretta A. (Nelson) Runda. Patricia was married to Gordon W. Thomson. He died Nov. 15, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at United Methodist Church, 10 Chapman Lane, Ledyard. Burial will follow in Avery Stoddard Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London assisted the family with the arrangements.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 22, 2020