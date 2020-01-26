|
Gales Ferry - Patricia R. Thomson, 91, of Gales Ferry, passed away peacefully Jan. 18, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 21, 1928, in Lafayette, Ind., the daughter of Lewis H. and Loretta A. (Nelson) Runda.
Patricia was married to the love of her life, Gordon W. Thomson, in 1950, in Indiana. They eventually settled in Gales Ferry to raise a family. He died in November 2019.
She is survived by her son, Craig Thomson (Angela); her daughters, Pamela Brackbill (Thomas) and Elizabeth Smith (Allen); eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the United Methodist Church, 10 Chapman Lane, Gales Ferry. Burial will follow in Avery Stoddard Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's name may be made to the , Connecticut Chapter, 279 New Britain Road, Suite 5, Kensington, CT 06037.
Published in The Day on Jan. 26, 2020