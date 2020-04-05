|
|
|
Groton - Patricia Valenza Russack, 73, of Groton, died March 30, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born March 18, 1947, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Pasquale Valenza and Rose Abbott Valenza. Pat married Barry Russack; he survives her. She worked for the Department of Defense at the U.S. Sub Base New London and managed the pool, lakes and marina, as a division of moral welfare and recreation. She taught generations how to swim. A devout Catholic, she taught CCD and was a Eucharistic minister.
For more about Pat and donation information, please visit www.byles.com. Due to the coronavirus, a Mass of Christian Burial will be announced in a later edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Apr. 5, 2020